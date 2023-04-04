Marjorie Taylor Greene Whisked Away By Security At Protest Against Trump’s Indictment Outside Manhattan Criminal Court
Marjorie Taylor Greene had to be taken away by security minutes after showing up to a protest outside the Manhattan criminal court ahead of ex-Prez’s arraignment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the Georgia politician arrived at the scene where Trump will appear later this afternoon. She attempted to speak with a few supporters of a planned “Rally for Trump.”
However, witnesses said her speech was drowned out by anti-Trumpers. Moments later, Greene was taken away by security into an SUV.
Moments later, Greene did an interview from the back of her SUV to MSNBC where she trashed the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
Earlier today, Greene compared Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus.
She said, “President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested and served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government. There have been many people throughout history who have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments. And it's beginning today in New York City. And I just can't believe it is happening, but I will always support him. He has done nothing wrong."
New York Mayor Eric Adams warned Greene that his state was not the place for violence.
"Control yourselves," Adams said after learning of Greene’s plan to protest for Trump.
"New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," he added.
He warned city officials would "not allow violence of any kind.”
Trump will appear for his arraignment this afternoon. He will go before a judge but will not be handcuffed or have his mugshot taken.
The ex-Prez has attacked the 34-count indictment filed against him. He said, “The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”
Trump accused Bragg of "doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on."