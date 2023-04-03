Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash After Claiming Democrats 'Support Grooming Children' During '60 Minutes' Interview
House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene came under fire this weekend after she claimed President Joe Biden and the Democrats “support grooming children” during her interview on 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The controversial congresswoman’s shocking accusations came Sunday night as she sat for an interview with CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl.
But while 60 Minutes faced scrutiny for deciding to interview Greene and therefore provide the MAGA House Rep. with an opportunity to “platform” and “normalize” her “extremism,” Greene herself came under scrutiny after comparing Biden and the Democrats to pedophiles.
“The Democrats are a party of pedophiles,” Stahl said during Sunday night’s interview, repeating a claim Greene made last year during an interview with Real America’s Voice.
“I would definitely say so,” Greene responded to Stahl. “They support grooming children.”
“Democrats, Democrats support – even Joe Biden, the President himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” the congresswoman continued. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”
Then, when Stahl asked Greene why she cannot “fight for what [she] believes in” without the “name-calling” and “personal attacks,” Greene doubled down on her accusations and claimed the Democrats have insulted her “non-stop” since she joined Congress in 2021.
“Well, I would ask the same question to the other side, because all they’ve done is call me names and insult me non-stop since I’ve been here, Lesley,” Greene said.
“They call me racist. They call me anti-Semitic, which is not true,” she continued. “I’m not calling anyone names. I’m calling out the truth basically.”
Shortly after Greene’s interview with Stahl on 60 Minutes aired on Sunday night, angry viewers rushed to social media to slam Greene’s remarks and CBS News for providing Greene with a platform to make such surprising accusations.
“I’m disgusted,” tweeted one viewer. “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes interview was replete with lies. She offered the same, dangerous nonsense as always & it was sickening.”
“We should all be outraged that she was given a national platform by CBS to do this,” the viewer continued. “Unforgivable on every level.”
“[Greene] still gets to lie nonstop, just like she did in court,” tweeted another angry viewer. “Just like she does every single f---ing day. Only this time, she lied to Leslie Stahl.”
“Lol,” responded another. “And she plays the victim card. It’s always the same thing with these people.”