Joe Biden Fires Back At Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Blames Him For Fentanyl Deaths That Took Place Under Trump Administration: 'Isn’t She Amazing? Oof'
Joe Biden called out Marjorie Taylor Greene this week after the GOP congresswoman blamed the president for at least two fentanyl deaths that took place under the administration of former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Greene’s remarks came on Tuesday shortly after the House Homeland Security Committee listened to testimony from a Michigan mother whose two sons died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020.
Shortly after the mother’s testimony, Greene – who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee – took to Twitter to pin the blame for the two 2020 fentanyl deaths on Biden despite the fact he wasn’t sworn in as president until months later in January 2021.
“Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl,” Greene wrote alongside a clip of the Michigan mother’s testimony.
Hours later, as Biden spoke at a gathering in Maryland on Wednesday night, the president couldn’t help but call Greene out over her blunder.
“When I announced, I said I was doing it to restore the soul of America and bring back some decency, build the middle class – the backbone of the country – and unite the country,” Biden told the room full of Democrats. “And everybody said you’re never gonna get anything done bipartisanly…But we did.”
“All bipartisan,” the president continued. “It’s hard as hell, I acknowledge. But it’s there.”
“And you know, a little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few more, you’re gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way,” Biden added, suggesting some Republican voters will soon begin voting Democrat as a result of Greene’s antics.
“Isn’t she amazing? Oof,” Biden said. “The interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took during the last administration.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greene’s awkward remarks on Tuesday came shortly after the MAGA congresswoman claimed she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman at a restaurant due to her “different political views.”
Although Greene’s story has yet to be corroborated or verified, she claimed the alleged attack took place Monday night while she was out to dinner.
“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son,” the 48-year-old Georgia House Rep. wrote. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”
“I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” she continued. “People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore.”
The alleged attack and Greene’s blunder on Tuesday came shortly after the MAGA House Rep. called for a “national divorce” between Republican and Democrat states across the country.
She also called President Biden an "America Last fool" and pushed for his impeachment.