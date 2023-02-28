MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Attacked' By An 'Insane' Woman At Restaurant
GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was allegedly “attacked” by an “insane” woman while out to dinner earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a striking development to come shortly after the controversial congresswoman made waves last week by calling for a “national divorce” between Republican and Democratic states, Greene took to Twitter to claim she was “attacked” and “screamed at” while out to dinner on Monday night.
“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son,” the 48-year-old Georgia representative wrote. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”
“I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” she alleged further. “People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore.”
“Our country is gone,” MTG added.
Although the incident allegedly took place Monday night, Greene did not provide details regarding where exactly the “attack” took place and whether the police were called to the scene.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the alleged “attack” against Greene came one week after she targeted President Joe Biden and called for a “national divorce” while the country was celebrating President’s Day.
According to the MAGA congresswoman, “we need a national divorce” and “we need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks 'Fool' Joe Biden On President's Day, Declares America Needs 'National Divorce' To Separate Red & Blue States
- MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene DOWNPLAYS Death Of Tyre Nichols, Blames 'Democrat-Controlled' Memphis For 29-Year-Old's Murder
- GOP House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Compared To 'Mean Girls' After Capitol Bathroom Argument
When criticized for what many inferred were Greene’s calls for a civil war, Greene rushed back to Twitter to clarify her polarizing and dangerous comments.
"People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies," she continued. "National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!"
Greene also went on to call President Biden an “America Last fool” and called for the leader’s impeachment “before it’s too late."
Although the “attack” against Greene Monday night has yet to be verified, the incident would not have been the first time the House Rep.’s life was threatened.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Earlier this month, a New York man pleaded guilty for an incident in March 2022 in which he left the MAGA congresswoman threatening voicemails in which he vowed to bring Greene “physical harm.”
The man also reportedly pleaded guilty to threatening to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack [Greene’s] skull.”