Vladimir Putin RAGES Against NATO, Claims The 'West Wants To Destroy & Dismantle Russia' In Latest Rant
Vladimir Putin continued to rage against the West this week and claimed Western powers seek to “destroy and dismantle” Russia via the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the 70-year-old Russian leader’s latest rant against NATO and the West, Putin indicated Western powers seek to dismantle Russia in an attempt to secure more power on the world stage.
Putin also expressed fear that Ukraine’s Western allies might soon start to use their “nuclear capabilities” against Russia and ultimately kill a large number of Russian citizens in the process.
"When all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities?” Putin fumed during an interview with Russian state television outlet Rossiya 1 on Monday.
"They have one goal: To disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation,” he continued.
The Russian leader also indicated "such an ethnic group as the Russian people may not be able to survive in the form in which it exists today” should the West be successful in their alleged plans to “destroy and dismantle” Russia.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s remarks on Rossiya 1 on Monday came shortly after former Russian president-turned-Putin spokesman Dmitry Medvedev slammed the West, President Joe Biden, and claimed Russia would use its own nukes to defend itself from “the verge of a world conflict.”
“After all, it is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the United States wants the defeat of Russia, then we are on the verge of a world conflict,” Medvedev wrote last week.
- Vladimir Putin's $290 Million Spy Plane DESTROYED In Drone Attack By Pro-Ukraine Belarus Group
- Sanctioned Putin Ally Donated $2.3 Million To Prestigious School Attended By Prince Williams' Children
- Ukrainian Forces Make Brutal Discovery Of Putin's Torture 'Hole' Where POWs Have Genitals Electrocuted, Teeth Bashed Out
“If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon,” he added, “including nuclear.”
Medvedev’s remarks were seemingly in response to a speech President Biden gave days earlier in which the United States leader proclaimed that while “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” the U.S. and Ukraine’s other Western allies “do not seek to control or destroy Russia.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Putin also recently pulled out of a 2010 nuclear treaty between the U.S. and Russia that allowed each nation to inspect the other’s nuclear arsenal.
President Biden called Putin’s decision to pull out of the treaty “not very responsible” and a “big mistake.”
“This war was never a necessity. It's a tragedy,” Biden said during his speech in Poland last week. “If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, it would end the war. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, it would be the end of Ukraine.”