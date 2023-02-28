Your tip
President Joe Biden SLAMMED For Awkward Remarks During Black History Month Event: 'I May Be A White Boy, But I’m Not Stupid’

Joe Biden Slammed For Awkward Remarks During Black History Month Event
Feb. 28 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden made another series of awkward remarks about racial issues during an event celebrating Black History Month this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The awkward remarks came on Monday at the White House as the 80-year-old commander-in-chief joked about how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries – who is Black – stopped speaking to him after the congressman won his congressional seat in 2012.

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is,” Biden said to the East Room audience. “You think I’m joking.”

“I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden continued, referring to the National Pan-Hellenic Council – a council composed of nine African American fraternities and sororities. “[Jeffries] is here in spite of the fact that when he ran the first time I campaigned for him.”

“I campaigned for him too. You know what this means is, they don’t talk to me anymore,” Biden added, this time while calling out Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford. “I’m only kidding.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s awkward remarks on Monday during the Black History Month event at the White House came just days after he came under fire for referring to Maryland Governor Wes Moore – the state’s first Black governor – as “boy” during a speech earlier this month.

“You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore, I tell ya,” the president said on Wednesday, February 15 during a speech in Lanham. “He’s the real deal, and the boy looked like he could still play. He got some guns on him.”

Biden also faced scrutiny in 2020 during his campaign for the presidency when he claimed African Americans “ain’t Black” if they supported then-President and GOP candidate Donald Trump for the White House.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore

“Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” Biden said during an interview with Charlamagne tha God in May 2020.

Biden then apologized for his remarks hours later, admitting that he shouldn’t have been “such a wise guy” and “so cavalier.”

“The bottom line of all of this perhaps I was much too cavalier. I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted but nothing could be further from the truth,” he said after the interview. “I’ve never, ever done that and I’ve earned it every time I’ve run.”

“I was making the point that I never take the vote for granted and in fact I know in order to win the presidency, I need the African American vote,” Biden continued. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

