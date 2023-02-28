White House Accused Of Covering Up President Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline: 'It's Getting Worse'
Befuddled President Joe Biden's alleged mental problems have progressively worsened during the last year — but the truth about the frail condition of the oldest commander-in-chief in American history is being buried by his handlers, RadarOnline.com as learned.
Although a Walter Reed National Military Medical Center physician claimed the 80-year-old POTUS is "healthy" and "vigorous" after his annual physical, experts claim the report is a whitewash.
Biden's increasingly bewildered behavior, delusional recollections, frequent disorientation, and distortion of facts — which are all symptoms of a cognitive decline — are unmentioned in the report.
"This physical exam is more significant for what it leaves out than what it actually tells us," declared Dr. Mac Siegel, a FOX News contributor. Connecticut-based psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff said, "All the available evidence suggests President Biden is, in fact, secretly suffering from dementia, and it seems to be getting worse."
Schiff claimed Biden's mental abilities are deteriorating at "an alarming speed."
She believes his mental state needs to be assessed for proper treatment "or cognitive supports." But Biden is desperate to protect his image — and ignore his obvious mental stumbles — so he can run for another term in the Oval Office in 2024 despite dismal poll numbers.
Presidential historian Leon Wagener claimed the Walter Reed physical's lack of reference to Biden's mental health is "business as usual" for the White House.
He recalled President Donald Trump was morbidly obese, crushing the scales at 293 pounds when military doctor Ronny Jackson declared he was in "excellent overall health" and had "incredible genes."
Wagener also revealed one of President Ronald Reagan's sons said he saw signs of dementia in his dad while The Gipper was still in office — a full five years before the two-term Republican was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
He explained that President John F. Kennedy's chronic back pain and Addison's disease were also allegedly hidden from the public by his physicians.
Insiders insisted evidence of Biden's cognitive decline has been mounting.
In February, he welcomed former President Bill Clinton back to "Congress" and the "United States Capitol" — while speaking to him at the White House.
In December, he said his uncle Frank Biden won the Purple Heart for heroism during World War II's Battle of the Bulge — although there's no evidence to support his statement.
In October, Biden claimed firefighters almost died while putting out a blaze in his Delaware home in 2004 — but local officials described the incident as "insignificant."
He's wrongly stated — on multiple occasions — his son Beau died in Iraq when he actually succumbed to cancer in 2015 at Walter Reed in Maryland.
Biden has also called Vice President Kamala Harris "president" at least six times since his inauguration. Last year, 54 concerned House Republicans sent a letter to the chief executive pleading with him to submit a cognitive test, stating Americans "deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader."
New York-based physician Dr. Janette Nesheiwat agreed that it's time for Biden to come clean.
"The presidency is a very demanding, stressful job," she said. "We must ensure our leader is physically, mentally, and emotionally capable — especially when it comes to decisions regarding life and overall health, safety, and well-being of our nation."
RadarOnline.com should note that the doctors quoted in this article have not treated Joe Biden.