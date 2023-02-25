President Joe Biden Confuses Himself While Dodging Questions On Ohio Train Derailment

President Joe Biden baffled reporters after name dropping Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin while being asked about the toxic train derailment in Ohio. The politician was getting ready to head towards his presidential vacation home when he told the press he wasn't planning to visit the Ohio town at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

"I did a whole video, I mean, um, what the hell, on," Biden mused. "Zoom! All I can think of every time I think of Zoom is that song in my generation, 'Who’s Zoomin’ Who'." The press was left dumbfounded by the president's awkward reference to a 38-year-old song.

Article continues below advertisement

The president's administration has been heavily criticized for their lack of action regarding the potential hazardous waste leak coming from the derailment earlier this month. Several elected officials from both sides of the aisle have called for Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to visit and assess the situation in Ohio personally.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Biden's apparent lack of interest in going himself, former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, this past week. The presidential hopeful used the opportunity to blast Biden for "leaving this great state behind," before handing out bottles of his own brand of water to a crowd. The visit was widely viewed as an early hit against Biden for Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign, where he is currently bidding to become the Republican nominee.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung released a statement during the visit which read: "President Trump is meeting with the citizens of East Palestine and he will never forget them and what they are going through. Contrast that with Biden and the federal government, who have failed them from the beginning." The Biden administration has been scrambling to defend the Biden's supposed lack of action, with the White House press secretary pointing out that the 80-year-old has been busy with trips to Poland and Ukraine. They did not mention the trip to his vacation home.

Powered by RedCircle Source: radar

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.