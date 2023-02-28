Tom Sizemore’s Doctors Say ‘No Further Hope’ For Actor After Brain Aneurysm, Family ‘Deciding End Of Life Matters’
Actor Tom Sizemore’s health has not improved since he suffered a brain aneurysm last week — and now doctors have recommended an “end of life decision,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sizemore’s rep, Charles Lago, revealed on Monday, “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”
“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them,” Lago added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sizemore, 61, suffered a brain aneurism that was the result of a stroke. The actor was found inside his home at around 2 AM.
Sizemore was transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Burbank. “Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma, and in intensive care,” Lago explained.
Since the news of his hospitalization, fans have been praising Sizemore for his body of work on social media.
One fan wrote, “Damn. BORN ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, BLACK HAWK DOWN, SAVING PRIVATE RYAN, PEARL HARBOR—nobody played the role of the disgruntled NCO in war movies better than Tom Sizemore. An absolute legend.”
Another commented, “As Tom Sizemore is coming to his last moments in our world, two concepts intermingle in my thoughts: how great he was in Saving Private Ryan and the fact that my dad and he attended the same college, Wayne State in Michigan. Rest easy and with no pain. Peace is coming."
Sizemore has been in and out of trouble with the law for years. Back in 2020, the actor was arrested for DUI and possession of narcotics.
The Saving Private Ryan actor, 58, was pulled over by the Glendale Police Department at around 2:30 AM. Police said Sizemore was pulled over for a traffic stop and found drugs during a search of the vehicle.
In 2019, Sizemore was taken into custody after a traffic stop. A rep for the police told us at the time, “Police officers ultimately searched the vehicle and located illegal drugs suspected of being methamphetamine and heroin.