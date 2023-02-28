Tom Sizemore’s Doctors Say ‘No Further Hope’ For Actor After Brain Aneurysm, Family ‘Deciding End Of Life Matters’

Actor Tom Sizemore’s health has not improved since he suffered a brain aneurysm last week — and now doctors have recommended an “end of life decision,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sizemore’s rep, Charles Lago, revealed on Monday, “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”