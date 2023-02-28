Tennessee Governor Confronted With Old Photo Of Him Dressed In Women's Clothing After Pushing Bans On Drag Queens

The Tennessee Holler took to Instagram with a video of the interaction on February 27, during which he was shown the old portrait that had been printed out.

"Do you remember dressing in drag in 1977?" Lee was asked. "What a ridiculous question that is! Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious subject," he fired back.

"Drag is not sexual," one person could be heard stating in response to Lee's remark as he doubled down on his stance.