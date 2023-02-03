Culture Wars: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Sign A Bill BANNING Drag Shows To 'Protect Kids'

This comes after the House recommended and passed an amendment to bill SB43, imposing restrictions to "adult-oriented performances" and "adult nudity."

An "adult-oriented performance" shall not take place on public property; admit any minor for attendance; or be funded in whole or in part with public funds, per the proposal.

The bill also states that no adult-oriented business may be located on public property or where a minor, anyone under the age of 18, can see it.