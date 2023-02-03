Disgraced Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Spotted Powerboat Shopping After Making $5.1M From His COVID Book
As the daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities were piling up, Andrew Cuomo was earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal and now it looks like he might be using some of that money, as the ex-governor was spotted luxury-boat shopping, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The scandal-clad ex-governor from New York was seen browsing the expensive powerboats in Manhattan last week, which was posted to his YouTube channel.
In the video, Cuomo, 65, is at the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while looking over the expensive water toys, the New York Post stated.
Cuomo is dressed in a black suit, as he is hamming it up for the camera while jazzy, upbeat music is playing in the background.
He calls out a “1,200 horsepower” engine, as he points at one of the powerful boats.
Cuomo then declares his love for local brands, as he points at a high-priced boat, “Steiger Craft. Made in New York. So, what’s my favorite? Steiger Craft.”
This didn’t seem to be the first time Cuomo has been at the boat show, which attracts the super-rich and other big spenders.
It wasn’t either, as a spokesperson for Cuomo told the New York Post, “The Governor oversaw the expansion of the Javits Center into a modern world class convention space and has supported and attended the boat show – itself a major economic driver for the city – for many years. He was glad to attend and see for himself how the new improvements are helping to make shows like this bigger and better.”
As Cuomo pointed out another boat, he joked, “If you’re wondering what to get me for Christmas this is it, in this color.”
In the end, the ex-governor didn’t buy anything, according to a source.
While Cuomo’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2020 as the pandemic raged on, he faced another battle the following year.
After a barrage of sexual harassment allegations were made towards him, Cuomo was forced to resign in August 2021, despite his denial of the allegations, which RadarOnline.com reported.