Disgraced Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Spotted Powerboat Shopping After Making $5.1M From His COVID Book

As the daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities were piling up, Andrew Cuomo was earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal and now it looks like he might be using some of that money, as the ex-governor was spotted luxury-boat shopping, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The scandal-clad ex-governor from New York was seen browsing the expensive powerboats in Manhattan last week, which was posted to his YouTube channel.