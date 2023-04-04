Ex-Prez Donald Trump Loses $700 Million Over Failed Truth Social

Donald Trump not only has a criminal indictment to worry about, but his net worth has plunged due to his Truth Social app failing, RadarOnline.com has learned. A new Forbes report states the ex-Prez’s fortune dropped from $3.2 billion to $2.5 billion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The outlet said that despite Trump’s efforts to promote Truth Social — and his exclusively using the platform for his social media — it has failed to attract users. The project initially sparked excitement from Trump’s supporters and base. A Truth Social special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] was formed and investments started rolling in.

Article continues below advertisement

Forbes reported that the app has failed to take off due to Elon Musk buying Twitter. Truth Social was expected to have 81 million users by 2026 but only has 5 million currently. Trump owns 85 percent of the company.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com, Trump’s fortune dwindling is not the only thing on his mind at the moment. The controversial political will appear for an arraignment today after he was hit with a 34-count indictment by the Manhattan DA. The complaint has been sealed but sources claim the 34 counts are all felonies. The probe was launched to investigate an alleged hush-money payment Trump and his team made to ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels.

At a recent rally, Trump attacked the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. He told his supporters, “The district attorney of NY under the auspices and direction of the department of injustice in Washington, D.C. was investigating me for something that is not a crime. Not a misdemeanor, not an affair.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Previously, he said, “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” "These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America..." Trump added. "THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE." "SO SAD!" he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s wife Melania was not seen as he arrived in New York. The ex-Prez was seen with his son Eric Jr.