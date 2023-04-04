Fox News Stars Steve Doocy & Brian Kilmeade FIGHT On-Air Over Trump Criminal Investigations
Fox News hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade fought back and forth this week while discussing the numerous criminal investigations currently against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking exchange took place on Tuesday morning as Doocy and Kilmeade hosted Fox & Friends.
But while the pair did not argue about the imminent arraignment hearing Trump is scheduled to attend on Tuesday afternoon, the two Fox News stars instead argued over the ongoing classified documents probe into the embattled ex-president.
Although Doocy and Kilmeade discussed Trump’s recent indictment and expected arrest later on in the Fox News program, they first sparred over Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal investigation into Trump and the fact that Trump’s own lawyer and Secret Service detail have been ordered to testify in the ongoing probe.
“They are now making Secret Service testify,” Kilmeade complained on Tuesday morning. “They make his own attorney, [Evan] Corcoran, he has to testify.”
“Jack Smith is somehow rocket fuel to get Trump in a way that,” Kilmeade continued. “I can’t believe people aren’t challenging this and saying, even if I don’t like Donald Trump, what’s going on here?”
Despite Kilmeade’s objections regarding the classified documents probe and its latest developments regarding Trump’s lawyer and Secret Service detail, Doocy did not hesitate to explain it is appropriate that Cochran would be ordered to testify.
“Because of the crime we have talked about,” Doocy explained, although Kilmeade cut him off soon thereafter. “The crime-fraud exemption. If you get legal advice during the execution of a crime….”
- Judge Refuses To Toss Out Dominion's $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News, Trial Set For April
- Tucker Carlson & Fox News Guest Call For Protests After Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump: 'I Hope You’re Ready For Whatever’s Next'
- Fired Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer Breaks Silence Over Claims Fox News Tried To Make Her 'Scapegoat' In $1.6 Billion Dominion Battle: 'I Was Bullied'
“Almost never happens,” Kilmeade interrupted.
After a lengthy back-and-forth sparring match between the two Fox News personalities, Doocy gave up and questioned whether Kilmeade was purposely “heckling” him as he tried to explain why Cochran and Trump’s Secret Service detail would be ordered to testify in the case.
“I feel like it’s open mic night,” Doocy quipped. “I’m getting heckled over here.”
“I know the law,” Kilmeade shot back, “I’m just saying it almost never happens so it doesn’t matter what the law says.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the classified documents investigation into Trump is just one of the many probes currently taking place into the former president.
Kilmeade and Doocy’s argument Tuesday morning came just hours before the embattled ex-president is expected to surrender to authorities and be officially arrested in connection to an indictment filed against Trump by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday.
Those charges are reportedly in connection to allegations Trump used $130,000 in campaign funds to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.