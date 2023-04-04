Ivanka Trump Secretly Visits Daddy Donald Before Arraignment
Ivanka Trump secretly visited her father Donald at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend despite her distance from the ex-Prez for months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed Ivanka made a trip to her father’s home on Sunday.
Page Six broke the story.
The move is a bit shocking given Ivanka has been attempting to keep her name away from her dad’s legal issues.
Earlier this week, Ivanka issued a muted statement following the Manhattan DA filing an indictment against her father. She wrote, “I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am painted for both.”
She added, “I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”
A source told People that Ivanka “loves her dad” but “she knows how impossible he can be.”
Another source said the businesswoman is “no longer” helping her dad out of “hard situations.”
"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," the source said. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Trump left Mar-a-Lago and traveled to New York.
The ex-Prez will appear in a Manhattan criminal courtroom later this afternoon. Trump is facing 34 counts. The complaint will be unsealed in court during the hearing. The probe was launched to investigate the alleged hush money payment Trump made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump has bashed Bragg and the investigation calling it a “witch-hunt.” His friend Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared outside the courthouse this morning but was quickly whisked away by security.
Earlier in the day, she compared Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus. She told a reporter, “President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested and served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”
She added, “There have been many people throughout history who have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments. And it's beginning today in New York City. And I just can't believe it is happening, but I will always support him. He has done nothing wrong."