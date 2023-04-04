Donald Trump Jr. Posts Photo Of Judge's 34-Year-Old Daughter After Ex-Prez Claims Family Has Ties To Kamala Harris
Donald Trump Jr. is standing by his embattled father, former president Donald Trump, and took to social media to suggest a conflict of interest involving the judge who is presiding over the hush-money case which led to Trump's historic indictment.
RadarOnline.com has learned Donald Jr. sparked controversy after posting a Breitbart link to a story about the 34-year-old daughter of Judge Juan Merchan on April 4.
The article featured a photo of Loren Merchan, and also took a dive into her work affiliations, noting her ties to the Biden-Harris campaign.
Reporter Kristina Wong wrote that Loren worked as the Director of Digital Persuasion for Kamala Harris For The People from February 2019 through December 2019. The Biden-Harris campaign was also a client, Wong detailed, revealing her LinkedIn account was disabled while a Twitter account seemingly linked to Loren no longer exists.
After Harris' campaign, Loren joined Authentic Campaigns, which worked alongside the now-Vice President after Harris was added to Joe Biden's ticket.
Trump Jr. retweeted a message in regards to the linked Breitbart post, which fired back at critics after it was addressed that both Trump sons posted a photo of the judge's daughter. Eric posted his own article from thegatewaypundit.com, which featured an image of Loren.
"This is a LIE. They both posted news stories about how Judge Juan Merchan's daughter worked on the Biden-Harris campaign. That FACT seems very relevant," read the tweet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Vegetable' John Fetterman's 'Unfit For Office' After Being Hospitalized For Depression
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Responds To Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom's Claims She 'Fell Prey' To Culture At Fox News: 'I Didn't Change, He Did'
- Gavin Newsom Says Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To Culture At Fox News — As ‘Humiliating’ Photo Of The Pair Emerges
Meanwhile, others were outraged over the move and vented their frustrations amid the controversy.
"That's not a conflict for the judge & exposing his family to risk by posting photos like this, completely unacceptable," tweeted former attorney Joyce Vance.
Trump himself called the judge and his family "well-known Trump haters," claiming Merchan was "an unfair disaster on a previous Trump-related case, wouldn't recuse, gave horrible jury instructions, & impossible to deal with during the witch hunt trial."
The former commander-in-chief went on to address how the judge's daughter worked for Kamala, blasting the "kangaroo court" proceedings in a scathing TruthSocial post before he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.