Donald Trump Jr. Posts Photo Of Judge's 34-Year-Old Daughter After Ex-Prez Claims Family Has Ties To Kamala Harris

The article featured a photo of Loren Merchan, and also took a dive into her work affiliations, noting her ties to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Reporter Kristina Wong wrote that Loren worked as the Director of Digital Persuasion for Kamala Harris For The People from February 2019 through December 2019. The Biden-Harris campaign was also a client, Wong detailed, revealing her LinkedIn account was disabled while a Twitter account seemingly linked to Loren no longer exists.

After Harris' campaign, Loren joined Authentic Campaigns, which worked alongside the now-Vice President after Harris was added to Joe Biden's ticket.