Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Demands Info Regarding Possible Conflict Of Interest Between Trump Lawyer Joseph Tacopina & Stormy Daniels

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently requested information regarding a possible conflict of interest between Donald Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, and Stormy Daniels, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bragg’s office penned a letter on Friday requesting that the judge overseeing Trump’s hush money criminal case order Tacopina’s office to hand over any records connected to communications he had with Daniels prior to taking Trump on as a client earlier this year.