Trump's Attorney Joe Tacopina Donated $1,500 To Campaign For Democrat Who Contacted FBI To Investigate Ex-Prez, Bombshell Report Reveals
Donald Trump's co-lead defense attorney in the hush money case made his second largest campaign donation to a Democrat who would later call on the FBI to investigate the former president while he was still in office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell report revealed Joe Tacopina offered up a $1,500 campaign donation to then-Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y. in 2010.
His highest donation to date was $1,721 to Jeanine Pirro, judge and Fox News personality, according to The Intercept.
Rice would later send a criminal referral regarding the then-president to the FBI in 2021 while serving as a House member from New York. She asked them to investigate Trump's phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to secure the election.
Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the taped call.
"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said at the time. "You know what they did and you're not reporting it," he continued. "You know, that's a criminal — that's a criminal offense. And you know, you can't let that happen."
Vice President Kamala Harris had addressed the controversial call herself during a drive-in rally for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates, claiming Trump had "the voice of desperation — most certainly that." She also blasted it as a "bold abuse of power by the president of the United States."
- Eric Trump Claims 2020 Presidential Election Proves The Democrats Will 'Lie, Cheat & Steal' To Win: 'We're Gonna Fight It'
- Ex-Playboy Model Karen McDougal Breaks Silence After Donald Trump's Indictment: 'I Hope I Didn’t Miss Anything'
- Nikki Haley Outperforms Donald Trump Within First 6 Weeks Of 2024 Presidential Campaign, Racks Up Over $11 Million In Donations
Rice has since retired from Congress and has not publicly spoken of Trump's indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Tacopina, for his part, was front and center during the arraignment this week, defending his client's innocence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records stemming from his alleged involvement in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Trump claims the probe is politically motivated.