Trump's Attorney Joe Tacopina Donated $1,500 To Campaign For Democrat Who Contacted FBI To Investigate Ex-Prez, Bombshell Report Reveals

His highest donation to date was $1,721 to Jeanine Pirro, judge and Fox News personality, according to The Intercept.

Rice would later send a criminal referral regarding the then-president to the FBI in 2021 while serving as a House member from New York. She asked them to investigate Trump's phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to secure the election.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the taped call.