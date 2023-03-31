Stormy Daniels Cancels Piers Morgan Sit-Down 'Suddenly' Over 'Security Issues' After Trump Indictment

"Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen. Hope she's OK," Morgan tweeted mere hours before their one-on-one was set to air on Fox Nation at 9 PM ET.

It would have marked her first interview since the 45th president of the United States was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for alleged involvement in a hush money payment to Daniels in 2016 and for alleged campaign fraud.

According to reports, Trump faces more than 30 fraud charges, which he denounced as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history" in part of a statement he shared via his TruthSocial platform, claiming Democrats have "lied, cheated and stolen" in an effort to take him down.