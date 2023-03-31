Stormy Daniels Cancels Piers Morgan Sit-Down 'Suddenly' Over 'Security Issues' After Trump Indictment
Adult film star Stormy Daniels was set to be interviewed by Piers Morgan after former president Donald Trump's indictment but postponed "suddenly" seemingly out of fear for her safety.
RadarOnline.com has learned the TalkTV broadcaster took to Twitter on Friday with a last-minute update about her scheduled appearance on Uncensored.
"Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen. Hope she's OK," Morgan tweeted mere hours before their one-on-one was set to air on Fox Nation at 9 PM ET.
It would have marked her first interview since the 45th president of the United States was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for alleged involvement in a hush money payment to Daniels in 2016 and for alleged campaign fraud.
According to reports, Trump faces more than 30 fraud charges, which he denounced as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history" in part of a statement he shared via his TruthSocial platform, claiming Democrats have "lied, cheated and stolen" in an effort to take him down.
Insiders claim that Trump may utilize the historic indictment to catapult his third consecutive bid for the white house. He vowed it will "backfire massively on Joe Biden," stating his plan going forward is to defeat district attorney Alvin L. Bragg before Biden.
Meanwhile, a lawyer for Daniels issued their own response as his impending arrest was revealed.
"The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law," it read.
That same afternoon, she thanked several social media users for reaching out in a controversial tweet.
"Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond … also don't want to spill my champagne," Daniels posted. "#Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment."