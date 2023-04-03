Donald Trump's Inner Circle SLAMS Ex-Prez's Defense Attorney Joe Tacopina: 'Such A Frickin’ Idiot'
Donald Trump’s inner circle has targeted Trump defense attorney Joe Tacopina ahead of the former president’s arrest this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come just days after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Trump on criminal charges on Thursday, sources familiar with Trump’s legal team revealed the attorneys have been privately trashing the Tacopina as “dumb” and a “loudmouth.”
Even more surprising are reports that Trump’s other lawyers and advisors have warned the embattled ex-president to “be careful” with Tacopina and not to trust the defense attorney’s loyalty.
“He p---- off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” one source told Rolling Stone this week.
According to the outlet, another source familiar with Tacopina and Trump’s legal team said the defense attorney is “such a frickin’ idiot.”
Shortly after it was revealed there is apparent infighting within Trump’s legal team, Tacopina sent a statement to Rolling Stone in which he slammed those criticizing him as cowards and suggested they are jealous of his “track record” and “intelligence.”
“When anonymous sources make comments criticizing others it reveals jealousy and cowardice,” he told the outlet. “Anyone who takes a look at my track record of trial success and the results I have achieved for my clients couldn’t seriously criticize my work or my intelligence.”
“My results are documented and if you truly wanted to do an honest and thorough story you would speak to the clients I served over the years instead of printing false allegations from ‘unnamed sources’ who are jealous that they haven’t been chosen in this case or the other many high profile cases I have had,” Tacopina continued in an apparent dig at Rolling Stone.
“The story loses journalistic value and calls into question the integrity of the story and the credibility of the so-called anonymous sources," he said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday in connection to criminal charges stemming from a $130,000 hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump flew from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida to New York City on Monday afternoon in anticipation of his arrest on Tuesday, and is expected to surrender himself to authorities sometime Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on the criminal charges against him.
On Sunday morning, Tacopina told CNN that he is preparing to file a motion to dismiss all of the 34 criminal charges filed against the ex-president because the charges are “unlawful.”
"We will take the indictment. We will dissect it,” Tacopina told the outlet. “The team will look at every, every potential issue that we will be able to challenge, and we will challenge.”
“And of course,” Tacopina continued, “I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this.”