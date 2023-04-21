Vladimir Putin Promises To Arm Kim Jong-un & Send ‘Latest Weapons' To North Korea

Former Russian president-turned-Putin crony, Dmitry Medvedev, lashed out at South Korea following the news and indicated Russia would not hesitate to help North Korea if South Korea decided to aid Ukraine.

"Now parties willing to help our enemies have emerged,” Medvedev fumed on Telegram this week. "South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that, in principle, his country is ready to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons.”