Vladimir Putin's Desperate Troops Construct 'Frankenstein Tanks' Made Of Spare Parts From Destroyed Vehicles To Use In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s army has started constructing “Frankenstein tanks” made of spare parts in a desperate bid to make up for their significant loss of armored vehicles in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come amid reports Putin’s military is already suffering a devastating ammunition shortage, sources indicated this week that the Russian fighters are “cobbling together” parts of destroyed armored vehicles to create makeshift combat vehicles.
Meanwhile, other units within the Russian army are reportedly relying on dated Cold War-era T-62s from 50 years ago rather than the new and advanced T-14 Armata tanks previously promised to them.
“The fact that a supposed first-world army is cobbling together different bits of kit not dissimilar to terrorist organizations like al-Qaeda and ISIS hopefully shows the perilous state of the Russian army,” former British tank commander Hamish de Bretton-Gordon said this week, according to Daily Star.
Even more shocking are reports that the Russian army has started taking the turrets from naval patrol boats to “crudely weld” onto the superstructures of already damaged tanks and similar armored vehicles.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Russia’s “Frankenstein tanks” comes shortly after it was revealed some Russian soldiers have been forced to use shovels to fight in Ukraine due to an ongoing ammo shortage.
According to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense, which has been tracking Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, at least one squadron of Russian troops was documented attacking a rival Ukrainian battalion using shovels last month.
"In late February 2023, Russian mobilized reservists described being ordered to assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only ‘firearms and shovels,’” the Ministry of Defense’s report read.
"One of the reservists described being ‘neither physically nor psychologically’ prepared for the action," the report continued. "Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine.”
Elsewhere, Russian soldiers have complained that the ammo they do receive is too “rusty” and “disintegrated” to even be used in the ongoing conflict.
"Russia's ammunition shortage in eastern Ukraine is reportedly so severe that its troops there have reportedly been issued with completely unusable munitions,” one Russian military source recently said.
“Including shells which are so rusty they have simply disintegrated,” the Russian added.