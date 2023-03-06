Russian Frontline At Risk Of Collapse If Putin's Forces Retreat From Key Ukrainian Territory, Mercenary Chief Reveals

In a sudden development to come just days after Putin’s mercenary chief claimed his forces had Bakhmut surrounded, Yevgeny Prigozhin warned the Russian military will be forced to retreat unless additional ammunition is quickly provided.

Vladimir Putin ’s mercenary chief revealed that the entire Russian frontline risks collapsing if Moscow’s forces retreat from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Today, Wagner is the cement that, as I've said previously, is holding the Ukrainian army in place,” Prigozhin said in a four-minute video released over the weekend. “Grinding it down, destroying it, and preventing it from deploying to other regions and occupying other fronts.”

Prigozhin also claimed his Wagner Private Military Company is the “cement” holding the Russian frontline together, and if his forces “pull back” then the entire Russian military would fall.

“It is clear that the front will crumble, the front will crumble for the Russian borders, perhaps it crumbles even further,” he added.

“We're also moving forward and the army is forced to follow behind us to save face and prop up their reputation,” Putin’s mercenary chief continued. “If the Wagner group pulls back, then the following situation will unfold.”

“For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal?” Prigozhin asked in the video published on Telegram.

“If Wagner pulls back from Bakhmut, then this is how history will remember us,” he explained. “A group of mercenaries led by Prigozhin convinced President Putin of its necessity.

“Then they fell back and the Ukrainian army broke into the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic, swept away Luhansk, swept away Krasnodon and entered the territory of Russia,” Prigozhin continued.

“If we move back, then we will go down in history for ever as the people who took the main step towards losing the war. This is exactly the problem that we have now – we are being starved of ammunition.”