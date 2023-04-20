Wife Of Putin's Army Chief Caught Flaunting Her Luxurious Lifestyle In London & Paris After Dodging Russian Sanctions
The wife of Vladimir Putin’s army chief was recently spotted flaunting her wealthy and luxurious lifestyle across Europe despite being slapped by Russian sanctions connected to the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Svetlana Maniovich, the wife of Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Timur Ivanov, was reportedly partying in Courchevel, France, earlier this month as her husband leads Putin’s military in Ukraine.
According to Maria Pevchikh, who serves as head of investigations at the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Maniovich managed to evade the Russian sanctions placed upon her and Ivanov by legally divorcing the Russian army chief five months after Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Pevchikh also claimed Maniovich was able to flee Russia for Europe after the Russian socialite secured an illegal Israeli passport.
“Despite being a government official, Ivanov managed to scrape together a few pennies to make his wife happy,” Pevchikh said of Ivanov and Maniovich.
“Svetlana can have all the budget she wants for the things she loves,” the anti-corruption investigator continued. “Like a Dolce & Gabbana dress for [$65,000] or a set of 19th-century furniture for [$93,000].”
Despite the sanctions placed upon the couple by the European Union as a result of Ivanov’s direct involvement in the war against Ukraine, Pevchikh indicated the “estranged” pair still have access to millions of dollars – as well as two $116,000 Rolls Royces in Moscow and the French Riviera.
Pevchikh further speculated that Ivanov gained his fortune by taking kickbacks from companies he awarded defense contracts – money Pevchikh dubbed “blood-soaked” cash.
Pevchikh has also reportedly called for a demonstration outside of Maniovich’s Paris flat – located just 12 minutes away from the Eiffel Tower – on Sunday to protest Maniovich and Ivanov’s “dodgy dealings” and spending amid the sanctions placed upon them.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the wife of Putin’s army chief is not the only one to come under fire due to sanctions placed by the European Union.
It was revealed last month that Russia will “run out of money” and “completely collapse” by 2024 as a result of the sanctions placed upon the warring nation.
“The money will run out next year,” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in March. “We need more freedom and competition.”
Deripaska also criticized Putin’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and asserted that the Russian leader needs to “stop dreaming about some special place for Russia in the world and go about its own business” before the sanctions destroy the nation’s economy.