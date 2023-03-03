Putin's Russia Will Be 'Broke By 2024' Due To Western Sanctions, Vlad's Billionaire Pal Warns

One of Vladimir Putin’s billionaire allies recently revealed that Russia’s economy will be “broke” by 2024 due to Western sanctions placed upon the embattled nation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as Putin’s forces still struggle to take Ukraine more than one year after first invading the neighboring nation in February 2022, 55-year-old Oleg Deripaska revealed Russia’s ruling class is growing “increasingly impatient” with the ongoing conflict.