What Happens In Vegas: Kim Kardashian Grilled By The FBI Over $250K In Trash Bag She Received After Run-In With Disgraced Billionaire Jho Low
Kim Kardashian was "grilled" by the FBI amid the United States government's effort to unravel a giant financial fraud involving disgraced billionaire Jho Low, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Skims founder and A-list actor Leonardo DiCaprio were among the celebrities who were asked to share about their past run-ins with Low, whose being looked into for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB fund embezzlement scandal.
FBI officials spoke with the stars to gather intel on the fugitive Malaysian financier and 1MDB scandal.
An explosive report by Bloomberg revealed that Kardashian spoke with the feds in 2019, detailing a night out she had in Las Vegas with a group of others.
Low was present as were two Wolf of Wall Street producers when they played baccarat in a private room past 5 AM.
Kardashian was planning to make her exit when a friend apparently told her to hold off and stay up past her bedtime because he had "heard stories of Low giving people chips at the end of the night."
And sure enough, the reality star ended up "winning big on one game."
Despite her attempts to return the chips, the docs state that Kardashian claimed Low told her to keep them so she went to cash them in at the counter.
The Hulu personality was informed she won $350,000 and walked away with "a trash bag full of one hundred dollar bills" for the amount of $250K, later placing the cash in her carry-on bag before boarding a Southwest Airlines flight back to Los Angeles.
The FBI report noted Kardashian allegedly collected the final $100,000 in another trash bag of cash during a follow-up trip to party with Low in Sin City.
Those revelations and more were publicized in the newly surfaced documents which state that Low had offered her more gifts, including a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Her ex-husband Kanye West apparently got a kick out of the offer and "made Kardashian text Low and say that they don't like Basquiat and instead wanted a Monet."
It was a text sent to "mess with Low" as they found him "to be very fickle when giving gifts and never expected to actually receive a painting," according to FBI docs.
RadarOnline.com has learned that another one of Kardashian's husbands was also mentioned in the papers: Kris Humphries.
Kardashian received $305,000 from Low as a wedding gift when she tied the knot with the NBA player in 2011. They were famously wed for 72 days before calling it quits.
The SKKN beauty mogul purchased a white Ferrari with the money, later selling the luxury ride and buying a Lamborghini in West's name.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kardashian for comment.