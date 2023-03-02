What Happens In Vegas: Kim Kardashian Grilled By The FBI Over $250K In Trash Bag She Received After Run-In With Disgraced Billionaire Jho Low

Kim Kardashian was "grilled" by the FBI amid the United States government's effort to unravel a giant financial fraud involving disgraced billionaire Jho Low, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Skims founder and A-list actor Leonardo DiCaprio were among the celebrities who were asked to share about their past run-ins with Low, whose being looked into for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB fund embezzlement scandal.

FBI officials spoke with the stars to gather intel on the fugitive Malaysian financier and 1MDB scandal.