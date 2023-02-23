Your tip
Pete Davidson Regretting Kim Kardashian Romance As Relationship With GF Chase Sui Wonders Heats Up

pete davidson regretting kim kardashian romance before chase sui wonders
Source: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA;thecelebrityfinder/MEGA;ZapatA/MEGA
By:

Feb. 23 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson is looking back on his fizzled romance with Kim Kardashian now that he​​'s happy in a relationship with co-star-turned-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Insiders claim the stand-up comic has been confiding in friends that he was once smitten with the Skims founder, but she doesn't "hold a candle" or stack up to his other famous former flames, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande, and Margaret Qualley.

pete davidson regretting kim kardashian romance before chase sui wonders
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP/ MEGA

"The more he reflects on what he went through with Kim the more Pete wants to pinch himself and ask what the hell he was thinking," an insider spilled. "His swagger was gone and he seriously worried he'd become a long-term victim of the Kardashian curse."

Davidson has been all smiles while engaging in non-stop PDA with Wonders and it seems a strong connection has blossomed between them after playing love interests in the 2022 comedic horror movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

She also had a small role in Davidson's King of Staten Island.

pete davidson regretting kim kardashian romance before chase sui wonders
Source: MEGA

The pair sparked romance rumors in December when Wonders was photographed at his New York City apartment amid his short-lived fling with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Since first being spotted together, the pair has been more open about their feelings for each other while out and about.

In January, the former Saturday Night Live star and his leading lady were seen in Brooklyn and also holding hands during a fun-filled date to Universal Studios.

More recently, Wonders and Davidson were living it up at the Daytona 500 in Florida.

MORE ON:
Pete Davidson
pete davidson regretting kim kardashian romance before chase sui wonders
Source: MEGA

The Netflix star and Kardashian called it quits in August 2022, marking an official end to their nine-month whirlwind romance which kicked off after they locked lips during her SNL cameo in October 2021.

As their romance heated up, the drama reached a boiling point with her now ex-husband, Kanye West, who often took to social media to blast Davidson until they parted ways.

pete davidson regretting kim kardashian romance before chase sui wonders
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

West is now married (albeit not legally) to Bianca Censori just months after finalizing his divorce from Kardashian.

The Hulu personality does not "hate" West's new wife, sources close to the situation recently shared, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively there is "no truth" to any existing drama between the two as Kardashian is solely "focusing on her family and work."

