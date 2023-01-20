Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders CONFIRM Relationship With PDA-Filled Date At Universal Studios
Hollywood's most eligible bachelor is off the market! Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' seemingly confirmed the romance rumors by holding hands during a cozy date at Universal Studios, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars braved the rain for a day of fun and never tried to hide their affection for each other as the paparazzi snapped away. After his split from Kim Kardashian, Davidson, 29, was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski. While the pair decided they were better off as friends, the ex-SNL star didn't turn his back on the dating scene altogether.
After being spotted at a hockey game, Davidson and Wonders continued to spark romance rumors.
The charismatic comedian's recent dating history has shocked fans, to say the least. While it appeared Davidson was exploring connections and keeping his romantic encounters casual, his recent outings with his co-star showed he's not against mixing business with pleasure.
Davidson and Wonders decided to make the most of an unusually rainy day in Los Angeles on Thursday by hitting up the theme park for some timeless fun. The pair appeared to be infatuated with each other, holding hands with wide smiles across their faces.
Both wore black, chunky boots to parade around the park for their daytime date. Pete sported a green hoodie with a raincoat and bright orange sweatpants. Wonders complimented Davidson's bright ensemble with a pair of funky patterned pants and a mustard color cropped jacket.
More noticeable than their attire was the intertwined grip.
The couple did not attempt to hide the PDA from onlookers either. At one point, Wonders wrapped herself around Davidson's arm — her hand still interlocked with his — and gazed up to his face with a look of pure adoration.
According to Page Six, reps for Davidson previously denied that there was a romantic element to his relationship with Wonders — but the looks of their rainy day outing confirmed the spark is real.