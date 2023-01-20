Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders CONFIRM Relationship With PDA-Filled Date At Universal Studios

Hollywood's most eligible bachelor is off the market! Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' seemingly confirmed the romance rumors by holding hands during a cozy date at Universal Studios, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars braved the rain for a day of fun and never tried to hide their affection for each other as the paparazzi snapped away. After his split from Kim Kardashian, Davidson, 29, was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski. While the pair decided they were better off as friends, the ex-SNL star didn't turn his back on the dating scene altogether.

After being spotted at a hockey game, Davidson and Wonders continued to spark romance rumors.