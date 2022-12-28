Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski’s Short-Romance Over, ‘SNL’ Star’s Mom Wants Him To Settle Down With A ‘Nice Girl’
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s short-lived romance has officially come to an end only weeks after they made their first public appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, determined they were better off as friends than lovers.
A source told Page Six, “Their fling has moved into the friend zone.” The insider added that the move was “fine with both of them.”
Davidson Ratajkowski were first linked together in November, weeks after Ratajkowski split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The duo was seen getting close at a Knicks game and then sneaking around at his Staten Island apartment.
However, the two have not been seen together in some time and Davidson has been spotted with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders multiple times since his date with Ratajkowski.
The two have been photographed walking into Davidson’s apartment. For her part, Ratajkowski has been seen on dates with handsome men including artist Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Davidson’s mom Amy Waters Davidson has been hoping her son would settle down with a “nice girl” for some time. A source said, “She’d liked to see him settle down and find a nice girl who’s marriage material — not some fame-hugging celebrity.”
In the past, Davidson has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Kim Kardashian. Prior to the split, the source revealed, “Amy doesn’t have anything against Emily — or any of the other girls Pete’s dated — but she’s had about all she can take with this bed-hopping,” the source added.
“He’s nearly 30, after all. She’s telling him he needs to be more selective in his choices. By the time she was his age, she was already married with two young kids.” The insider added that while Davidson’s mom wants him to settle down — sources revealed the comedian has no plans to commit to one lady at this time. “He’s having too much fun,” said the source. “Women are throwing themselves at him. He’s loving it and doesn’t want to stop now — not when he’s got this nice rhythm going on.”