Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski’s Short-Romance Over, ‘SNL’ Star’s Mom Wants Him To Settle Down With A ‘Nice Girl’

In the past, Davidson has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Kim Kardashian. Prior to the split, the source revealed, “Amy doesn’t have anything against Emily — or any of the other girls Pete’s dated — but she’s had about all she can take with this bed-hopping,” the source added.

“He’s nearly 30, after all. She’s telling him he needs to be more selective in his choices. By the time she was his age, she was already married with two young kids.” The insider added that while Davidson’s mom wants him to settle down — sources revealed the comedian has no plans to commit to one lady at this time. “He’s having too much fun,” said the source. “Women are throwing themselves at him. He’s loving it and doesn’t want to stop now — not when he’s got this nice rhythm going on.”