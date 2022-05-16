Kim Kardashian's Second Husband Kris Humphries 'Furious' After She Makes Gay Slur

“I love a gay wedding,” Kardashian, a mother of four, quipped to Scott Disick and friend Chris Reda in front of cameras.

Humphries, a one-time NBA star who played for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz, among others during a distinguished career, was left to relive a decade old feud, the insider added.

In the wake of their 2011 divorce, Humphries was forced to swat away speculation that the reason for the quick demise of their marriage was because Kardashian began to question her husband’s heterosexuality when, after their Italian honeymoon, his interest in sex began to fade.