Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 'Darkening' Stormi's Skin In Photoshopped Disney Pic

Kim Kardashian found herself in hot water over claims that she "darkened" Stormi Webster's skin to match True Thompson's in those Photoshopped Disney pics.

Fans began comparing the original and edited snaps after Kim, 41, revealed the real reason she altered a photo of Khloé Kardashian's daughter over the original portrait of Kylie Jenner's daughter following a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

One person shared the before-and-after pics on Reddit, claiming, "KIM DARKENED THE SKIN ON STORMI'S HAND TO MATCH TRUE."