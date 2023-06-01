Your tip
Court Bombshell: Third Ex-Teacher At Kanye West's School Comes Forward With Claims She Was Fired 'in Retaliation' for Reporting Concerns

Jun. 1 2023

Kanye West's legal troubles are piling up as a third former teacher at his private Donda Academy has come forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Thursday, Timanii Meeks joined the initial lawsuit filed on April 6 with an amended complaint, alleging she was fired roughly six months ago in retaliation for reporting similar concerns as other plaintiffs in the case.

A school believed to be a Donda Academy in Simi Valley.

Meeks stated that she voiced her worries and was unfairly given her pink slip.

"Ms. Meeks was fired months before [plaintiffs] Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers were terminated but all three clearly witnessed the same illegal and disturbing code violations and conduct at the school, and all three were given the same retaliatory and unlawful treatment merely for trying to stand up for the students' rights to a meaningful education," attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said.

Zambrano doubled down, "Donda and Ye now have an established pattern of retaliation."

Meeks had joined the staff as an agency hire in August 2022 as a substitute, claiming that throughout her employment, she shared complaints with the principal, vice principal and director but was always brushed off and told they were working on it.

As we previously reported, the judge has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss the directors.

Meeks detailed an incident in October 2022 when parents were displeased with there being "no books or any sort of educational items typically found in a classroom."

"Students were eventually given workbooks and printouts of online worksheets," according to the lawsuit, which said Meeks was "reprimanded" in response to parents voicing their concerns.

Meeks said she was informed of her termination — without a reason provided — days later. This came as a shock because the ex-Donda teacher believed "she was supposed to work until at least the end of the year," per the complaint.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for West for comment. The Yeezy fashion designer has yet to respond to the suit.

