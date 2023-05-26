Kanye West’s Ex-Yeezy Staffer Drops $275k Lawsuit Days After Ex-Billionaire’s Hit With 7-Figure Demand by The Gap
An ex-employee of Kanye West’s Yeezy has dropped her lawsuit accusing the ex- billionaire’s company of owing her $275k, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dora Szilagyi, who was hired as a Director of Product Innovation for Yeezy, informed the court she is dismissing her entire suit, with prejudice meaning she cannot refile in the future.
Dora had filed her lawsuit in March claiming to be owed 6-figures for her work. In her lawsuit. Dora said she was hired in June 2021 after West convinced her to quit her job at Adidas.
The employee said she was promised $275k in severance if she was ever fired without cause any time after September 1, 2021. Her deal was terminated in December 2021, but she claimed to not have been paid her severance.
Dora said she believed West never had any intention of paying her a severance package but only promised to bring her over from Adidas.
West had yet to respond to the lawsuit.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, West scored a major victory after a production company dropped its separate $7 million lawsuit.
The company Phantom Labs claimed to be owed millions for work it had done for West.
Phantom worked on West’s Sunday Service event, a listening party for his album Donda 2, had started to work on his Coachella set before it was scrapped at the last minute, and the Free Larry Hoover event with Drake in Los Angeles.
Phantom said West paid a few invoices but then ceased making payments. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kanye denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He said Phantom “failed to perform the services” it was suing for.
He claimed Phantom "performed so poorly that any further payment would be unreasonable and unfair."
In addition, Kanye’s ex-business partners at The Gap are suing him. They accuse him of drastically modifying a rental they secured for Yeezy products to be sold. The landlord sued The Gap and now the clothing company wants Kanye to pay for any damages owed plus $2 million paid to them for breach of contract.