Kanye West’s Ex-Yeezy Staffer Drops $275k Lawsuit Days After Ex-Billionaire’s Hit With 7-Figure Demand by The Gap

An ex-employee of Kanye West’s Yeezy has dropped her lawsuit accusing the ex- billionaire’s company of owing her $275k, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dora Szilagyi, who was hired as a Director of Product Innovation for Yeezy, informed the court she is dismissing her entire suit, with prejudice meaning she cannot refile in the future.