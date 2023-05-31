Kanye West and Wife Bianca Shell Out $20K a Month on New Penthouse While Malibu Mansion Deteriorates
Kanye West and his Kim Kardashian doppelgänger new wife Bianca Censori rented a West Hollywood penthouse for a whopping $20,000 per month, all the while his deteriorating Malibu mansion sits untouched a short distance up the California coast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ye purchased the Malibu beachfront property in 2021 for a mere $57.3 million — and it appeared the Gold Digger rapper had no plans to move in any time soon.
After Ye gutted the Malibu property, the home sat unfinished and was left to deteriorate amidst the elements.
Despite the home being a blank slate for his new chapter with Censori, the Chicago rapper settled on a lavish penthouse in nearby West Hollywood.
The two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom apartment was conveniently located near his new Yeezy headquarters on Melrose Avenue.
A source spilled that Ye was no longer spending $2,000 a night to stay at Nobu Ryokan, which also required a minimum 2-night stay per check-in.
"After months spent living at the Nobu Ryokan in Malibu, they have finally found their own home, close to his new HQ on Melrose," the insider revealed. "It's a gorgeous apartment and the interior is very Ye, it's a unique spot which is an architect's dream."
The generous description of the property was fitting, given Censori's own architectural background and Ye's well-known affinity for minimalist design.
The property featured a 24-hour concierge and valet service, rooftop cafe, bar, heated pool and private cinema, for the newlyweds to enjoy.
While the decision to add to his real estate portfolio instead of finishing his Malibu home was puzzling, Ye's decision to spend $20K on rent each month given his financial woes was a head-scratcher.
After being slapped with multiple lawsuits, it appeared Ye was trying to climb out of the financial hole he dug by spewing anti-Semitic comments. The ex-billionaire was said to have kept a low-profile while laser-focused on his next venture.
"Ye is seen out and about but he's still fairly low-key at the minute and focusing solely on his empire, he's not interested in posting and causing drama," the insider revealed, while nothing Censori controlled "everything."
"Bianca manages everything and is all about her man," the source continued. "Things are going well for them in their marriage, they both seem extremely well-suited and happy together."