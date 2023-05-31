Kanye West and Wife Bianca Shell Out $20K a Month on New Penthouse While Malibu Mansion Deteriorates

Kanye West and his Kim Kardashian doppelgänger new wife Bianca Censori rented a West Hollywood penthouse for a whopping $20,000 per month, all the while his deteriorating Malibu mansion sits untouched a short distance up the California coast, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ye purchased the Malibu beachfront property in 2021 for a mere $57.3 million — and it appeared the Gold Digger rapper had no plans to move in any time soon.