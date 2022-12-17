Kim Kardashian Starts Building Dream Desert Home On $6.3 Million Plot Of Land She Was Awarded In Kanye West Divorce
Kim Kardashian has started the process required to build her dream home on the $6.3 million land in La Quinta that she acquired in her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Skims founder filed a new permit requesting to break ground after her original permit expired.
The city previously requested revisions to her initial plan to ensure they meet fire safety and pool codes, leaving Kardashian to start back at square one in order to get the construction approval for her 41,817-acre land.
Kardashian's original design showed a spaceship-shaped mansion with two elevators, a movie theater, an indoor sauna, and a mudroom.
Blueprints revealed her plans for a massive master bedroom with a double bathroom and two walk-in closets.
Each of her four kids' bedrooms will be set with a closet and a private bathroom.
In addition to a fountain near the entrance of the home, a circular courtyard will welcome guests and offer the perfect spot for her family to soak up the views.
Her dream desert abode will be designed by elite firm Bo.Shi Architects and Tadao Ando Architects and Associates, according to The Sun.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on what Kardashian held on to following her divorce from West, including five homes in Hidden Hills, plus a Riverside property, three homes in Idaho, a massive compound in Malibu, and various other properties.
The Hulu personality will get to keep all wedding gifts that were given to her personally and she will maintain interest in her companies, including her fragrances and KKW Beauty. Kardashian was also awarded $200k per month in child support post-divorce.
- Balenciaga Photographer Receiving Death Threats Over Disturbing BDSM Campaign
- Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
- Kim Kardashian Scores 5-Year Restraining Order Against Man Who Believes He Can Talk With Reality Star Telepathically
West, for his part, walked away with multiple properties in Calabasas, a home in Malibu, 318 acres of land in Stokes Canyon, a home in Thousand Oaks, a property in Hidden Hills, his ranch in Wyoming, and additional properties in the state.
He also hangs onto all his intellectual property including his copyrights.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the exes will share joint legal custody of the kids with them allowing free access to both parents following her divorce filing in February 2021.
The reality mogul waived her right to spousal support.