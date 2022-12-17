Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive Details

Kim Kardashian Starts Building Dream Desert Home On $6.3 Million Plot Of Land She Was Awarded In Kanye West Divorce

kim files permit desert house la quinta land kanye west divorce pp
Source: MEGA; @CelebCandidly / MEGA
By:

Dec. 16 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kim Kardashian has started the process required to build her dream home on the $6.3 million land in La Quinta that she acquired in her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Skims founder filed a new permit requesting to break ground after her original permit expired.

Article continues below advertisement
kim files permit desert house la quinta land kanye west divorce
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The city previously requested revisions to her initial plan to ensure they meet fire safety and pool codes, leaving Kardashian to start back at square one in order to get the construction approval for her 41,817-acre land.

Kardashian's original design showed a spaceship-shaped mansion with two elevators, a movie theater, an indoor sauna, and a mudroom.

Blueprints revealed her plans for a massive master bedroom with a double bathroom and two walk-in closets.

Article continues below advertisement

Each of her four kids' bedrooms will be set with a closet and a private bathroom.

In addition to a fountain near the entrance of the home, a circular courtyard will welcome guests and offer the perfect spot for her family to soak up the views.

Her dream desert abode will be designed by elite firm Bo.Shi Architects and Tadao Ando Architects and Associates, according to The Sun.

kim files permit desert house la quinta land kanye west divorce
Source: Snorlax / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on what Kardashian held on to following her divorce from West, including five homes in Hidden Hills, plus a Riverside property, three homes in Idaho, a massive compound in Malibu, and various other properties.

The Hulu personality will get to keep all wedding gifts that were given to her personally and she will maintain interest in her companies, including her fragrances and KKW Beauty. Kardashian was also awarded $200k per month in child support post-divorce.

kim files permit desert house la quinta land kanye west divorce
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Article continues below advertisement

West, for his part, walked away with multiple properties in Calabasas, a home in Malibu, 318 acres of land in Stokes Canyon, a home in Thousand Oaks, a property in Hidden Hills, his ranch in Wyoming, and additional properties in the state.

He also hangs onto all his intellectual property including his copyrights.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the exes will share joint legal custody of the kids with them allowing free access to both parents following her divorce filing in February 2021.

The reality mogul waived her right to spousal support.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.