Jonah Hill Iced Out Kanye West After Rapper Declared Actor Made 'Me Like Jewish People Again,' Refuses To Be 'Pulled Into Drama'
Jonah Hill has steered far away from the drama surrounding Kanye West even after the famed rapper bizarrely claimed the actor "made me like Jewish people again," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"If Kanye was hoping for some sort of peace summit, he can think again," spilled an insider close to the Superbad star. "To be honest, Jonah's embarrassed by it."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hill for comment.
Ye had said just a few weeks ago that watching Hill in 21 Jump Street led to his change of heart, uploading an image of the 2012 film's poster in a now-deleted social media post shared in late March.
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," he wrote. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew."
The Yeezy designer concluded, "Thank you Jonah Hill, I love you."
21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were taken by surprise at the time and seemed to poke fun at the post from Ye. "Um… thanks for watching?" Miller tweeted, while Lord quipped, "Laughter is the best medicine."
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned an insider said Hill is just letting it be and focusing on his own life. "The last thing he wants is to get pulled into Kanye's drama."
Over the past few months, Ye lost lucrative deals with Adidas and Balenciaga after first tweeting that he was going "death con 3" on Jewish people, later declaring that he liked Hitler in an interview while spewing antisemitic rhetoric online.
In yet another turn of events, two former employees of Ye's private school have recently taken legal action against Donda Academy, accusing the company of racial discrimination and several health, safety, and educational violations.
Among the dozens of accusations listed in the lawsuit, the teachers said the school did not have any janitorial services or a school nurse and only served sushi for lunch.
West and Donda Academy have yet to comment in response.