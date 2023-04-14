Jonah Hill Iced Out Kanye West After Rapper Declared Actor Made 'Me Like Jewish People Again,' Refuses To Be 'Pulled Into Drama'

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," he wrote. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew."

The Yeezy designer concluded, "Thank you Jonah Hill, I love you."

21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were taken by surprise at the time and seemed to poke fun at the post from Ye. "Um… thanks for watching?" Miller tweeted, while Lord quipped, "Laughter is the best medicine."