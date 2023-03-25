Kanye West Says Johan Hill Made Him 'Like Jewish People Again' Months After Anti-Semitic Meltdown

Kanye West is back on Instagram posting a new rant appearing to pull a 180 on his stance on Jewish people after he sat down and watched Jonah Hill's 21 Jump Street.

Late Friday night, West returned to Instagram to share the poster of the 2012 buddy cop comedy starring Hill and Channing Tatum. The Heartless singer claimed that the film gave him a change of heart regarding his stance on the Jewish community as a whole.

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again," West wrote. "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," he continued. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew." "Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Fans in the comments joked about the obsurdity of the situation. One of the top comments on the post reads, "Try explaining to someone in 2009 that Kanye would become a Anti-Semitic but then change his believes by watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street." Another wrote, "Somewhere Hill is tearing up, finally getting the recognition he always wanted ... you did it bro."

The Yeezus rapper spent nearly a year going around spreading antisemitic propaganda to any microphone he could get in front of. He aligned himself with alleged fascist and far-right mouthpieces such as Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos praising the late leader of the Nazi Party, Adolf Hitler. He was later kicked off of Twitter after sharing an image of a swastika, the symbol used by the Nazis during World War 2. Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who originally attempted to defend West even had to tell the superstar that "this isn't it."

West went silent after appearing on Alex Jones' InfoWars in December, giving his most unhinged rant to date with props including a net and a bottle of YooHoo to mock Israel’s Prime Minister-Elect Benjamin Netanyahu. As a result of West's antisemitic rampage, nearly every company that associated with the rapper dropped him from their contracts including Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and Vogue to name a few. Since then, the musician secretly married Yeezy shoe designer Bianca Censori and reportedly began to focus on rebuilding his career.

