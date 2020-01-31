Jonah Hill Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Kobe Bryant & Late Brother 'I think they’re hustling up there,' the actor says.

Jonah Hill took to Instagram to post a heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant and his late brother, Jordan Feldstein, five days after the basketball star was killed in a tragic helicopter crash.

The Superbad actor, 36, posted two photos of himself at a Lakers game, explaining his strong connection to the late NBA legend.

The first photo was taken over five years ago, and shows Hill staring straight into the camera as Bryant, sitting next to him, focuses on the game.

The second photo shows Hill and his brother watching the game [rom their courtside seats.

“This picture became a funny internet thing years back and it always made me laugh when I’d see memes of it . I used to love ‘on purpose, very awkward photos’ whenever I was around someone I respected and this is about as comically awkward as it gets,” Hill wrote in the caption.

“I’m sitting next to my brother and he’s taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly,” he continued.

Hill said he and Feldstein were excited to meet their “hero,” and to this day, it remains his favorite memory with his late brother.

“I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they’re both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy. It’s my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are,” the actor explained.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about saying Rest In Peace and what that means. But I don’t think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they’re hustling up there.” he added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26. Bryant was just 40 years old.

Hill’s brother died suddenly two years prior, on December 22, 2017, at 41 years old. The music manager — who represented the band Maroon 5 — suffered from a blocked artery, a condition known as a pulmonary embolism. He was found unconscious in his Los Angeles home.

“All my love to the ones here left behind,” Hill concluded in his post. “Take care of each other and love each other. That’s the lesson I’ve learned.❤️”