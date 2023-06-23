Kanye West Rips The Gap's $2 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Breach of Contract, Accuses Ex-biz Partner of Failing to Perform Its 'Contractual Obligations'

As we first reported, the legal drama started when The Gap was sued by a company called Art Center in October 2022.

Art Center, a commercial company that owns a building in downtown Los Angeles, accused The Gap Inc. of breach of contract.

The company said The Gap entered into a one-year lease for the premises. The lease started on April 1, 2021, and ended on March 31, 2022. The GAP then extended the lease in 2022.

The Gap agreed to pay $104k per month in rent and promised not to make any changes or alterations to the building without approval.