Kanye West Accuses Ex-Donda Academy Teachers Of ‘Misleadingly’ Depicting His School As ‘Dystopian Institution Designed To Satisfy’ His ‘Idiosyncrasies’

Hailey said after starting at the school she noticed multiple health and safety violations, as well as unlawful educational practices at Donda. She said she brought his to the directors at the school but claims nothing was done.

The duo said the school lacked basic safety protocols and had no janitorial services. The teachers said West did not believe in cleaning products “so teachers were only allowed to clean with acid water and microfiber cloths.”

In addition, they said there were no trash cans outside of the classrooms or the kitchen.