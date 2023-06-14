Kanye West 'Cutting Costs' and Hiring Interns From Craigslist For Yeezy Revival
Kanye West is back to the drawing board and "cutting costs" as he revamps his Yeezy brand after being dropped by Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga following his anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye — is gearing up for a massive comeback for the brand and has already started getting to work by renting a headquarters space on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.
The rapper-turned-designer is ramping up his team, too. Ye hired ex-American Apparel founder Dov Charney to run Yeezy. While it appears Ye's dropping major money on Charney, he seems to be cutting costs everywhere else.
Not only has he fired several staffers, but he's reportedly hired dozens of interns to take their place.
"Although Kanye is determined to bounce back with Yeezy, and work is going on at his new HQ on Melrose, he’s already been cutting costs," a source familiar with the situation told The U.S. Sun.
"It's no secret he's been bad with money in the past, and some people who have been working for him have been let go in recent weeks, or told he can't afford them at the moment."
- Kanye West Hashing Out Settlement With Ex-Sunday Service Performer Who Claims He Wasn't Allowed Bathroom Breaks
- Kanye West Headed to Trial in $4.5 Million Battle With Ex-Biz Manager Who He Claims Had Him Sign Contracts While Sleep Deprived
- Honeymoon Over? Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Look Tense as Legal Battles Stack up for Embattled Rapper
According to the insider, Ye's been finding interns on Craigslist — and has a long list of demands once they land the job.
"Despite this, he has been advertising for interns to work for him on Craigslist and social media for $16 per hour," the source shared. "He wants them doing everything from pattern making and sample sewing to photo editing and social media."
Ye's allegedly looking to Charney and interns to help him revive his company from the dead. "But he's not bringing in anyone else with a stacked CV at the moment, which many worry may hurt him in the future," the source explained. "There have been jokes that the only experienced person is the chef who cooks them all sushi for lunch."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The insider also shared that Ye's new wife, Bianca Censori, is very "hands-on" with the brand, adding that Charney is allegedly in charge of the budget.
Following Ye's anti-Semitic comments, several companies dropped Yeezy, with the rapper claiming he lost "$2 billion a day" amid the controversy.