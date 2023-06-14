Kanye West 'Cutting Costs' and Hiring Interns From Craigslist For Yeezy Revival

Kanye West is back to the drawing board and "cutting costs" as he revamps his Yeezy brand after being dropped by Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga following his anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye — is gearing up for a massive comeback for the brand and has already started getting to work by renting a headquarters space on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.