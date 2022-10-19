Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns.
The Chicago rapper's pals are concerned he's on the verge of a mental breakdown following a string of recent anti-semitic tweets and controversial statements.
A source told RadarOnline.com that Kim Kardashian and her famous family have no plans to come to Ye's rescue, as they have in the past. Kim has cut off contact with the father of her four children due to his erratic behavior.
Kim is one of many individuals who were among Ye’s closest confidants. However, his recent stunts, coupled with a new transient lifestyle the rapper has pursued, pushed members of this team to leave — some against their will.
Ye recently entered into an agreement to buy the far-right failing social media platform Parler and he also fired his longtime Yeezy employee, Shervin Pishevar. Adidas and JPMorgan Chase have also severed ties with the rapper's label.
Ye has launched a smear campaign against his estranged wife’s family, particularly her mother Kris.
Sources claim that Kanye is now never in one place for too long, alleging he's been spending a lot of money on various hotels and rental homes.
“He blows through his money like it's water,” one source shared with TMZ.
While claiming the purchase was made to be closer to his children, Kanye has yet to move in. The choice is not tied to ongoing construction either — even though the house is in need of renovations, zero work has been made in an attempt to rehab the home in a year since its initial purchase.
Even odder, Kanye recently shared during his Drinking Champs interview that he also purchased a $50 million penthouse, adding to his already extensive real estate portfolio.
Many are concerned for Ye's mental health following his recent outbursts. Even his old pal Donald Trump has turned on him, suggesting the Grammy winner needs “help.”