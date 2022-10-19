Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown

Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns.

The Chicago rapper's pals are concerned he's on the verge of a mental breakdown following a string of recent anti-semitic tweets and controversial statements.

A source told RadarOnline.com that Kim Kardashian and her famous family have no plans to come to Ye's rescue, as they have in the past. Kim has cut off contact with the father of her four children due to his erratic behavior.