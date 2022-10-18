'Love & Hip Hop' Star Christopher 'Prince' Harty Arrested For Allegedly Beating GF, Stealing $7K
Former Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend and stealing $7,000 from her, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The "Prince of South Beach," whose real name is Christopher Harty, was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday night a little after 9 PM, according to jail records.
Reporter Sheldon Fox was first to break the news about who was involved on Tuesday.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Harty was booked on a battery domestic violence by strangulation charge in addition to a charge of attempted robbery by sudden snatching.
As fans have pointed out, this isn't his first run-in with the law following similar allegations. Harty was arrested back in August 2021 for an incident involving a girlfriend. It's unknown if the same woman was involved in this latest incident.
Harty "faces multiple charges: domestic violence with battery, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription," court records stated at the time. The reality star was later granted a $25,000 bond.
An arrest report obtained by NBC Miami detailed what allegedly transpired between the two last year, claiming drama kicked off when she went to his apartment in Brickell to return his shoes.
"When the woman tossed the shoes at Harty, he grabbed her, slammed her to the ground and punched her in the mouth," per the report. "The victim suffered scratches and bruises on her lip, neck, chest, arms and legs," the arrest report also revealed.
In his defense, Harty's attorney, Michael Grieco, said the alleged victim came to his client's condo uninvited, claiming she was there to stir the pot.
"She just showed up right at his door. We can't speculate how she got in the building. We have photographs of her footprint on the door showing she was not there for a social call and things went sideways," Grieco said. "I can't speak to what happened. But I can tell you there was no kidnapping."
Prior to his latest legal woes, Harty was also involved in a fight with Tory Lanez at LIV nightclub back in 2019.