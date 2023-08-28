REVEALED: Kanye West's New In-Laws Secret Battle Over Property Owned By Wife's Uncle Known as 'Melbourne's Al Capone'

According to the Daily Mail, Leo's brother, Bianca's uncle, is Eris Censori, otherwise known as "Melbourne's Al Capone."

Eris was sentenced to death for the 1982 murder of Michael Sideris in Australia but later had his sentence reduced to life imprisonment before being released in May 1994.

Since then, Eris changed his name to Tony Campan and has been duking it out in court with his sister Elenia Censori over the fate of a Bushwick property.