REVEALED: Kanye West's New In-Laws Secret Battle Over Property Owned By Wife's Uncle Known as 'Melbourne's Al Capone'
The family of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori was embroiled in a tense property dispute involving her uncle dubbed "Melbourne's Al Capone," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bianca's relatives have a checkered past, including her own father Elia "Leo" Censori, who was convicted and sentenced to jail in 1982 on charges of possessing a prohibited import, heroin.
According to the Daily Mail, Leo's brother, Bianca's uncle, is Eris Censori, otherwise known as "Melbourne's Al Capone."
Eris was sentenced to death for the 1982 murder of Michael Sideris in Australia but later had his sentence reduced to life imprisonment before being released in May 1994.
Since then, Eris changed his name to Tony Campan and has been duking it out in court with his sister Elenia Censori over the fate of a Bushwick property.
According to documents filed with the Supreme Court of Victoria, who was overseeing the family's property dispute, Elenia warned of the type of person her brother was.
"Eris is not a person you can — you can say no to... he can be intimidating," Elenia detailed in court documents.
Elania was once close to Bianca's uncle and even remained by his side after he was released from jail on parole in 1996. Eris lived with Leo for six weeks after his release before he moved in with his sister. Things were good between the siblings until 2005 when Eris purchased two vacant blocks in Bushwick.
- Kanye West's Ex-Publicist Surrenders to Fulton County Authorities Over Georgia Election Interference Indictment
- ‘All Falls Down’: Kanye West Settles $150k Battle Over Recording Studio Where Musician Was Accused of Refusing to Pay for Requested Office Chairs
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori is Related to 'Melbourne's Al Capone' as Her Family's Criminal History Comes to Light
Eris bought the properties with the intention of developing the vacant blocks. However, there was an issue with the ex-convict's eligibility to retain a building permit, so ownership was transferred from Eris to his sister.
This was allegedly done only under the circumstance that a provision be created that allowed Eris to remain the property owner. The court heard arguments from Elania who claimed that no such provision was ever created and thus both properties were rightfully hers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The siblings took the property dispute to the Supreme Court of Victoria after Eris claimed the trust which outlined his ownership of the Bushwick properties was destroyed in a fire. Additionally, Eris alleged his sister owed him $182,097 in rent she had collected from the two properties, which his sister counted with her own claim.
"Ms Censori claims that she entered into an agreement with Mr. Campana in late-2007, pursuant to which Mr. Campana agreed to pay her $8,000 per month as repayment for a loan taken out over 160 Union Street," Elania argued against her brother in court. "Ms Censori alleges that Mr Campana has failed to make any payments since 6 March 2014 and that he stands indebted to her for the sum of $816,360.56."
Eris was ultimately able to produce a record of an intent to sell one of the properties to his sister in April 2014 for $550,000, however, Elania was only able to offer her brother $280,000 in exchange. Eris sold the second property in 2013 for $675,000.
After Eris presented his evidence to the court, Judge Michael McDonald ordered Elania to transfer ownership of the properties, now valued at nearly $1 million, to her brother. Elania was additionally ordered to pay her brother back the $182,097 in back rent plus interest.
West married Bianca in January. The unofficial wedding ceremony took place two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, who shared striking similarities to his current wife.