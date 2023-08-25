Kanye West's Ex-Publicist Surrenders to Fulton County Authorities Over Georgia Election Interference Indictment

The remaining two co-defendants named in DA Fani Willis' election interference indictment turned themselves over to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

One of the final stragglers was none other than Kanye West's former publicist, Trevian Kutti. In the indictment, Willis accused Donald Trump, Kutti, and 17 other co-defendants of engaging in a "criminal enterprise" that aimed to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election.