Kanye West's Ex-Publicist Surrenders to Fulton County Authorities Over Georgia Election Interference Indictment
The remaining two co-defendants named in DA Fani Willis' election interference indictment turned themselves over to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One of the final stragglers was none other than Kanye West's former publicist, Trevian Kutti. In the indictment, Willis accused Donald Trump, Kutti, and 17 other co-defendants of engaging in a "criminal enterprise" that aimed to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election.
Kutti and co-defendant Stephen Lee, an Illinois police chaplain, barely scraped by Willis' August 25 surrender deadline and turned themselves in on Friday morning.
Kutti reported to the same jail that processed the ex-president a day earlier. The Chicago rapper's ex-publicist flashed a creepy smile in her mugshot, which all defendants were required to pose for.
She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and one count of influencing a witness.
Kutti was implicated in the alleged "criminal enterprise" when she, along with former director of Black Voices for Trump Harrison Floyd, engaged in an alleged pressure campaign against volunteer election worker Ruby Freeman.
Freeman appeared in Willis' indictment as a private citizen who became the face of voter fraud conspiracy theories pushed by Trump and his associates. Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, testified to Congress in the January 6 hearings about the vicious accusations that they manipulated ballots against Trump.
- ‘All Falls Down’: Kanye West Settles $150k Battle Over Recording Studio Where Musician Was Accused of Refusing to Pay for Requested Office Chairs
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori is Related to 'Melbourne's Al Capone' as Her Family's Criminal History Comes to Light
- Kanye West Fires Back at Gym Teacher Accusing His Donda Academy Of Having No Windows, ‘Serious Sanitation Issues’
Trump and his 2020 campaign accused Freeman and Moss of transferring phony ballots from suitcases to the official count while votes were being tallied at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
The former president claimed the act was caught on camera; however, Georgia officials denied the allegations and stated that the ballots were legitimate and had always been transferred that way. While the allegations were unfounded, Kutti and Floyd made three trips to Freeman's house in December 2020 and January 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Willis wrote in her indictment that Floyd and Kutti's home visits were done under the guise that they were there to help Freeman. Kutti was accused of falsely identifying herself as a "crisis manager."
West's former publicist then allegedly told the election worker that she was in "danger" and needed to come to a police station. When Freeman met with Kutti, the Daily Mail reported that police body camera footage obtained by Reuters, captured the publicist telling Freeman that she could move her to a different, safe location.
"You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up," Kutti told the targeted election worker.
During the same election cycle in question, West announced his own presidential bid, although the campaign failed to take off. Instead, West cozied up with then-President Trump.
West made a trip to the Oval Office and was photographed sporting Trump's infamous red MAGA baseball cap. After Trump lost the 2020 election, West attended a dinner at the GOP frontrunner's Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, which was also attended by white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
A spokesperson for West said after Kutti was named in the indictment that she was not professionally associated with the rapper at the time the allegations were said to have taken place, according to BBC.