Rudy Giuliani Admits to Making 'False' Statements About Georgia Election Workers Who He Accused of Committing Fraud
Rudy Giuliani conceded that he made "false" statements about two Georgia 2020 election workers who took legal action after becoming "the objects of vitriol, threats, and harassment" due to the "malicious lies" spread about them, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a Tuesday filing, Giuliani argued that his remarks about vote-rigging were constitutionally protected and his speech did not damage the workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who said they had their lives turned upside down after becoming the focus of unfounded conspiracy theories.
"Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of litigation only, does not contest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false," the former lawyer of Donald Trump stated.
The signed stipulation noted that Giuliani wished to "avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes."
Giuliani's lawyer Joseph D. Sibley IV wanted to clarify in a separate filing that their client was not admitting to the plaintiff's allegations but instead was determined to speed up the litigation process after being sanctioned in the case for failing to search for and turn over records in due time.
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney was first to share the news about Giuliani's concession. "Rudy's stipulation appears intended to ward off further legal pain in this long-running defamation lawsuit," he tweeted alongside images of the docs.
"Judge Howell has already sanctioned him and threatened further penalties for failing to produce docs. Rudy says his concessions mean no more discovery is needed."
A lawyer for the plaintiffs celebrated the latest development in a statement on Wednesday. "Giuliani's stipulation concedes what we have always known to be true — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law; and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one," said Michael J. Gottlieb.
"While certain issues, including damages, remain to be decided by the court, our clients are pleased with this major milestone in their fight for justice, and look forward to presenting what remains of this case at trial."
Freeman previously testified about the mistreatment she endured due to the claims, telling the court, "I lost my sense of security — all because a group of people, starting with Number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani, decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shaye to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen."