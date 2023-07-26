Rudy Giuliani Admits to Making 'False' Statements About Georgia Election Workers Who He Accused of Committing Fraud

"Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of litigation only, does not contest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false," the former lawyer of Donald Trump stated.

The signed stipulation noted that Giuliani wished to "avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes."

Giuliani's lawyer Joseph D. Sibley IV wanted to clarify in a separate filing that their client was not admitting to the plaintiff's allegations but instead was determined to speed up the litigation process after being sanctioned in the case for failing to search for and turn over records in due time.