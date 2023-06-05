Rudy Giuliani Demands His Alleged Affair With GOP Fundraiser Not Be Discussed by 'Ex-girlfriend' in $10 Million Battle
The former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani is firing back at his alleged ex-girlfriend’s $10 million lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment — and demanding she not be allowed to discuss his alleged affairs in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 79-year-old lawyer has asked that Noelle Dunphy be ordered to amend her lawsuit and remove irrelevant scandalous accusations.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Dunphy sued Giuliani claiming she endured a hostile work environment while serving as his business development director from 2019 until she was terminated in 2021.
She claimed Giuliani promised to pay her $1 million per year but ended up only receiving thousands. Dunphy accused her alleged ex-boss of having a drinking problem and forced her to perform oral sex on him while he chatted with powerful men on the phone, including Donald Trump.
Dunphy even said she had recordings of his “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and antisemitic remarks."
The suit also claimed Giuliani was “telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and [former] President Trump would split."
In response, Giuliani has denied that Dunphy was ever his employee. His lawyer said, “Ms. Dunphy and Mr. Giuliani had a consensual relationship – dating for a few months in 2019, and there was never an employment or independent contractor relationship between the two.”
“Ms. Dunphy’s Complaint is a large stretch of the imagination, replete with outright misrepresentations, intentional exaggeration and salacious details meant to create a media frenzy, given Mr. Giuliani’s celebrity status,” he added.
In his filing, Giuliani denied the allegations he was selling pardons with Trump. He not only wants those claims removed from the complaint, but he wants any reference to alleged affairs taken out.
In her 70-page suit, Dunphy accused Giuliani of carrying out affairs with Maria Ryan, an unnamed communications director, and Jennifer LaBlanc, a GOP fundraiser.
“Even if the allegations in this paragraph were true, which they are not, this list of Mr. Giuliani’s purported sexual relationships with other women have no bearing on any claims made by Ms. Dunphy,” he argued.
The judge has yet to rule on the matter.