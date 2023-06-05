Rudy Giuliani Demands His Alleged Affair With GOP Fundraiser Not Be Discussed by 'Ex-girlfriend' in $10 Million Battle

The former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani is firing back at his alleged ex-girlfriend’s $10 million lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment — and demanding she not be allowed to discuss his alleged affairs in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 79-year-old lawyer has asked that Noelle Dunphy be ordered to amend her lawsuit and remove irrelevant scandalous accusations.