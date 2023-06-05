Rudy Giuliani Trashes ‘Ex-girlfriend’ Who Filed Bombshell $10 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Denies Her Claim He Sold Pardons With Trump

Rudy Giuliani has fired back at the lawsuit filed by a woman named Noelle Dunphy who accused him of sexually assaulting her while working for him— arguing they had a consensual relationship and she was never his employee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Giuliani is asking a New York judge to sanction Noelle for filing a “70-page complaint with over 200 highly salacious and prejudicial allegations.”