Rudy Giuliani Trashes ‘Ex-girlfriend’ Who Filed Bombshell $10 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Denies Her Claim He Sold Pardons With Trump
Rudy Giuliani has fired back at the lawsuit filed by a woman named Noelle Dunphy who accused him of sexually assaulting her while working for him— arguing they had a consensual relationship and she was never his employee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Giuliani is asking a New York judge to sanction Noelle for filing a “70-page complaint with over 200 highly salacious and prejudicial allegations.”
As we previously reported, last month, Dunphy filed a $10 million lawsuit against the former New York City mayor. She claimed to have worked for Giuliani as his business development director from 2019 until she was terminated in 2021.
Dunphy said she was promised $1 million per year for her work but was only paid a couple thousand.
In her complaint, she accused Giuliani of “abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct.”
Dunphy said she had recordings of his “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and antisemitic remarks."
- Georgia Poll Workers Suing Rudy Giuliani For Defamation Demand Trump’s Lawyer Sit For Deposition
- ‘I Hope He Wouldn’t, But I Don’t Know’: Bill Barr Doesn't Rule Out Allegations Rudy Giuliani Schemed With Donald Trump to Sell Pardons for $2M Apiece
- Rudy Giuliani Ignores Sexual Assault Accusations in First Appearance Since Ex-Employee Filed Bombshell Lawsuit
In her suit, she accused Giuliani of demanding oral sex while he took calls with high-profile clients including Donald Trump. She said he “continually pressured her into sex” throughout her employment.
In addition, she claimed he was “telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and [former] President Trump would split."
In his newly filed response, Giuliani demanded the woman be forced to file an amended lawsuit that cuts out the irrelevant claims.
His lawyer wrote, “Ms. Dunphy and Mr. Giuliani had a consensual relationship – dating for a few months in 2019, and there was never an employment or independent contractor relationship between the two.”
“Ms. Dunphy’s Complaint is a large stretch of the imagination, replete with outright misrepresentations, intentional exaggeration and salacious details meant to create a media frenzy, given Mr. Giuliani’s celebrity status,” he said.
Giuliani said the “scandalous” allegations in the complaint should be removed including the part of him selling pardons. He claimed it was not only untrue, but it has no relation to the lawsuit at hand.
He accused his alleged ex-girlfriend of adding these allegations to drum up media coverage in order to “embarrass” him into a settlement.
Regarding the claims about him selling pardons, he said, “These allegations are entirely false and allege a very serious lie.”
The judge has yet to rule.