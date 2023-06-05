Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Rudy Giuliani
Exclusive

Rudy Giuliani Trashes ‘Ex-girlfriend’ Who Filed Bombshell $10 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Denies Her Claim He Sold Pardons With Trump

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 5 2023, Published 5:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Rudy Giuliani has fired back at the lawsuit filed by a woman named Noelle Dunphy who accused him of sexually assaulting her while working for him— arguing they had a consensual relationship and she was never his employee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Giuliani is asking a New York judge to sanction Noelle for filing a “70-page complaint with over 200 highly salacious and prejudicial allegations.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, last month, Dunphy filed a $10 million lawsuit against the former New York City mayor. She claimed to have worked for Giuliani as his business development director from 2019 until she was terminated in 2021.

Dunphy said she was promised $1 million per year for her work but was only paid a couple thousand.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In her complaint, she accused Giuliani of “abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct.”

Dunphy said she had recordings of his “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and antisemitic remarks."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Rudy Giuliani

In her suit, she accused Giuliani of demanding oral sex while he took calls with high-profile clients including Donald Trump. She said he “continually pressured her into sex” throughout her employment.

In addition, she claimed he was “telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and [former] President Trump would split."

Article continues below advertisement

In his newly filed response, Giuliani demanded the woman be forced to file an amended lawsuit that cuts out the irrelevant claims.

His lawyer wrote, “Ms. Dunphy and Mr. Giuliani had a consensual relationship – dating for a few months in 2019, and there was never an employment or independent contractor relationship between the two.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

“Ms. Dunphy’s Complaint is a large stretch of the imagination, replete with outright misrepresentations, intentional exaggeration and salacious details meant to create a media frenzy, given Mr. Giuliani’s celebrity status,” he said.

Giuliani said the “scandalous” allegations in the complaint should be removed including the part of him selling pardons. He claimed it was not only untrue, but it has no relation to the lawsuit at hand.

He accused his alleged ex-girlfriend of adding these allegations to drum up media coverage in order to “embarrass” him into a settlement.

Regarding the claims about him selling pardons, he said, “These allegations are entirely false and allege a very serious lie.”

The judge has yet to rule.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.