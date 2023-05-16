Your tip
Rudy Giuliani Ignores Sexual Assault Accusations in First Appearance Since Lawsuit

May 16 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Rudy Giuliani ignored the newly launched sexual assault and harassment allegations against him in his first appearance since the lawsuit was filed earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Giuliani appeared on his show, America’s Mayor Live, on Monday night just a few short hours after a former female staffer accused the former New York City mayor of sexual assault, harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct in an explosive 70-page lawsuit.

But rather than acknowledge the lawsuit and accusations against him, Giuliani instead focused on the investigations into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the recent arrest of former Marine Danny Penny over the alleged killing of Jordan Neely on the NYC subway.

Giuliani also reportedly touted his work as the mayor of New York City in the 1990s and his work cleaning up the city.

“We didn’t let people get robbed, we didn’t let them get mugged or raped,” he said during his broadcast on Monday night, according to Mediaite. “We got rid of the unbelievably disgusting pornography houses.”

“I mean, even the more reasonable pornography places left Times Square because it was too dangerous,” Giuliani added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former staffer Noelle Dunphy filed a 70-page complaint against Giuliani on Monday afternoon accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

Dunphy’s complaint also accused Giuliani of abusing his power and subjecting her to demeaning treatment during her employment from January 2019 to 2021.

RadarOnline.com reviewed Dunphy’s complaint and found that the former female staffer claimed to have been pressured into sex acts as a condition of her role, and she alleged that Giuliani would make her perform sex acts during important calls.

"He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump,” the newly filed lawsuit read.

“Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton.’”

Dunphy also alleged that Giuliani "often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her” during her employment with the former mayor.

While Giuliani has so far failed to respond to the new complaint filed against him by Dunphy on Monday, his legal team said in January that Giuliani "categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint."

