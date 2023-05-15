'Made Him Feel Like Bill Clinton': Rudy Giuliani Accused of Making Ex-Staffer Perform Sexual Acts During High-Profile Calls in Bombshell Lawsuit

She claimed to have been pressured into sex acts as a condition of her role, alleging that Giuliani would make her perform them during important calls.

Dunphy alleged that he preferred working in his home or hotels so he could easily transition from work "to demanding sexual gratification" and pivot back to work.

"He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump. Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton,'" the lawsuit stated.