'Made Him Feel Like Bill Clinton': Rudy Giuliani Accused of Making Ex-Staffer Perform Sexual Acts During High-Profile Calls in Bombshell Lawsuit
An ex-staffer who worked for Rudy Giuliani came forward with bombshell allegations, suing the former New York City Mayor for sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct in an explosive 70-page lawsuit.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the complaint submitted by Noelle Dunphy, which accused Giuliani of abusing his power and subjecting her to demeaning treatment during her employment from January 2019 to 2021.
She claimed to have been pressured into sex acts as a condition of her role, alleging that Giuliani would make her perform them during important calls.
Dunphy alleged that he preferred working in his home or hotels so he could easily transition from work "to demanding sexual gratification" and pivot back to work.
"He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump. Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton,'" the lawsuit stated.
Earlier this year, she had filed a summons and revealed her intentions to take legal action, sticking to that promise and sharing graphic never-before-heard details while seeking $10 million in damages.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, Dunphy had hired lawyers Justin Kelton, Sharon Stiller, and Amanda Small from the firm Abrams Fensterman prior to Monday's filing.
During her employment with Giuliani, she said that he also "often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her," according to the lawsuit.
In the newly filed court docs, the business consultant claimed she originally accepted the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" under the guise it would be a chance to work for an influential politician with the promised salary of $1 million per year plus expenses — paired with the prospect of free legal representation.
Text messages were also included, one of which Giuliani allegedly wrote, "You're mine."
Dunphy was outraged to find out there was a "significant catch" as part of her employment, the docs stated, noting he was dealing with the fallout of an "acrimonious divorce."
She claimed he said her pay would have to be deferred and her employment kept "secret" until the divorce proceedings finished out of fear of retaliation.
Dunphy said her work conditions included his "unpredictable" behavior, claiming Giuliani was often intoxicated and would take Viagra as well as go on "alcohol-drenched rants."
Giuliani's legal team has not yet addressed the new filing but previously said in January that he "categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint."